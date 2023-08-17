A COASTER train is seen in San Diego, Calif

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a COASTER commuter train in San Diego Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a northbound COASTER around 3:50 p.m.

Authorities say the incident occurred on the railroad tracks just north of Sassafras Street. Deputies confirmed an adult pedestrian had been fatally struck by the train.

The identity of the deceased individual was not immediately released.

There were no reported injuries to the employees or passengers on the train.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call SDSO’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.