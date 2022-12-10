Kathryn Wallake, 14, has been reported missing, police said. (Photo released by CITY OF SAN DIEGO POLICE DEPARTMENT)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk teenage girl.

Kathryn Wallake, 14, was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday and is a suspected runaway, police said. Authorities consider her to be at-risk.

Wallake was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white skulls, brown leggings and black high-top Converse shoes around the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information related to Wallake’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000 and reference case #224012894.