SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County ticked up one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $5.742.

The average price dropped 27.8 cents during a run of 21 decreases in 24 days that ended with an increase of one-tenth of a cent on Saturday.

It is now 2.6 cents less than one week ago and 23.9 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.712 higher than one year ago.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.