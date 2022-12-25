SAN DIEGO — On a day many places are closed, the doors at the Gary and Mary West Senior Wellness Center in downtown San Diego are wide open.

Volunteers spent their Christmas morning serving a meal and giving a gift to 300 seniors.

“its very joyful because a lot of these folks, this might be their only meal for the day,” Catharine La Fond said. She has been volunteering for five years.

The menu consisted of roast beef, scalloped potatoes, green peas, chocolate cake and a pear.

“I’m enjoying the company, enjoying the entertainment, being with friends,” Yolanda Sisto said, as she enjoyed the meal provided for her. She was emotional at the time she was able to spend with her friends together. “Nobody should be alone, but a lot of people are,” Sisto added.

Christmas Day is just one of the 365 days Serving Seniors continues to battle against senior isolation.

“So many of the older adults that we serve live alone and have no family so being able to bring everyone together and celebrate as a family really just brings the joy to everyone,” Melinda Forstey, Chief Operating Officer of Serving Seniors said.

“I think I receive more than I give away, it’s a good feeling to know that I can make someone smile or laugh,” La Fond said.

The seniors, some of them unhoused, enjoyed live music during their meal and walked away with a gift card to kick start their new year.

The day, made many people in attendance, emotional for the joy and company that surrounded them.

“There’s still heart in people, its beginning to be a cold world but there’s still heart,” Sisto said.