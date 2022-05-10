Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.

Students have a plethora of specialties to choose from when obtaining a 2-year degree, from industry-specific roles in health care or IT or a more generalized education path. Salaries differ between areas of study, job type, experience, and, of course, location. A Georgetown University study that looked at job growth and education requirements through 2020 stated that 30% of job openings required “at least some college or an associate’s degree.” Students can choose to head right into the workforce after earning an associate’s, or continue their education toward earning a bachelor’s degree.

The unemployment rate for associate’s degree holders is only 2%, according to research from the Education Data Initiative. Having an associate’s degree under your belt is proven to increase one’s chance of holding a professional or management position in any number of industries, among them education and health, wholesale retail and trade, and professional and business services.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

#35. Preschool teachers, except special education

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $38,020

– #121 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,240

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Employment: 370,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#34. Dietetic technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $39,920

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,920

– Employment: 26,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,700)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($48,370)

#33. Veterinary technologists and technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $44,140

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,860

– Employment: 109,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,220)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($51,340)

#32. Broadcast technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $45,430

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,250

– Employment: 25,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,430)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($70,990)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,950)

#31. Forest and conservation technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $46,190

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,780

– Employment: 30,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($68,370)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($66,570)

— Corvallis, OR ($62,260)

#30. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,170

– Employment: 108,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)

— Napa, CA ($54,120)

#29. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $49,040

– #81 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,960

– Employment: 31,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)

— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)

#28. Chemical technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $49,970

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,700

– Employment: 63,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($86,340)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($79,390)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)

#27. Morticians, undertakers, and funeral arrangers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $52,600

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,000

– Employment: 24,560

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Southwest Minnesota nonmetropolitan area ($82,420)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($79,240)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($73,940)

#26. Desktop publishers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $56,560

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,600

– Employment: 7,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,880)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($68,860)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($66,400)

#25. Electro-mechanical and mechatronics technologists and technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $58,250

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,800

– Employment: 13,160

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($99,720)

— West Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area ($99,380)

— Midland, TX ($98,040)

#24. Environmental engineering technologists and technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $59,220

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,570

– Employment: 17,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($82,240)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($81,340)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($74,280)

#23. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $60,760

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,880

– Employment: 39,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)

— North Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area ($91,580)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)

#22. Architectural and civil drafters

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $65,620

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,120

– Employment: 99,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($76,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,700)

— Anchorage, AK ($75,650)

#21. Medical equipment repairers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $66,740

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,090

– Employment: 48,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,030)

— Reno, NV ($83,450)

#20. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $67,030

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,590

– Employment: 67,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)

#19. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $67,440

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,920

– Employment: 62,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,360)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($90,460)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,020)

#18. Paralegals and legal assistants

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $68,790

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,890

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,610

– Employment: 332,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($76,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,640)

#17. Electrical and electronics drafters

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $69,220

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,720

– Employment: 23,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,380)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($86,920)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($83,760)

#16. Physical therapist assistants

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $70,410

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,440

– Employment: 92,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($85,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($76,390)

#15. Mechanical drafters

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $72,510

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,490

– Employment: 51,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)

#14. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $73,720

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,820

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,310

– Employment: 115,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Northeast Virginia nonmetropolitan area ($99,890)

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

#13. Avionics technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $75,610

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,180

– Employment: 21,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,470)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($87,670)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($83,930)

#12. Computer network support specialists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $75,760

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,190

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,040

– Employment: 184,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

#11. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,560

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,940

– Employment: 55,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($99,130)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($94,400)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,140)

#10. Occupational therapy assistants

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,650

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,420

– Employment: 42,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,570)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($77,720)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($77,650)

#9. Aerospace engineering and operations technologists and technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $78,460

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,680

– Employment: 11,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,970)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($93,540)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($92,190)

#8. Funeral home managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $83,780

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,530

– Employment: 10,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,760)

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($115,400)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,820)

#7. Respiratory therapists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $88,370

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,640

– Employment: 131,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,330)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,690)

#6. Radiologic technologists and technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $92,940

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,840

– Employment: 206,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($127,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($118,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,100)

#5. Dental hygienists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $102,810

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,870

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,050

– Employment: 194,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)

#4. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $108,540

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,960

– Employment: 39,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,930)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($120,550)

#3. Diagnostic medical sonographers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $109,640

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,790

– Employment: 73,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($137,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,080)

#2. Nuclear medicine technologists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $123,060

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,080

– Employment: 17,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($149,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,240)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,080)

#1. Radiation therapists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $131,280

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,300

– Employment: 17,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($169,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($159,660)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($131,960)

