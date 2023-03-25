SAN DIEGO — A fire broke out at a Mountain View home Saturday afternoon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Units arrived on the scene at 259 South 39th St. around 4:15 p.m. The incident was closed by SDFD a little after 5:30 p.m.

There were no evacuations from the fire, but Red Cross has been assigned to the incident for an undisclosed reason. It is not clear if anyone was in the residence when the fire erupted.

According to SDFD, 25 crew members were dispatched to quell the blaze, including four engines, one truck and one medic. A fire investigator has not yet been assigned.

FOX 5 has reached out to SDFD for information on injuries and what caused the fire, but the agency has not yet responded to the questions sent.