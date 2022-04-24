Editor’s note: A previous version of the article contained incorrect information about what area was being threatened and the article has been updated.

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters with the San Diego Fire Department on Sunday successfully extinguished a blaze in Presidio Park, authorities said.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, fire officials reported that a brush fire had broken out in Presidio Park and that crews were working to put out the blaze, which measured roughly a half-acre in size.

Around 5:45 p.m., crews announced that firefighters and one of the SDFD’s helicopters had successfully put out the fire.

