SAN DIEGO — A driver Sunday morning crashed into a gas station pump near the San Diego International Airport, after experiencing a medical emergency.

Before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a Ford sedan lost control of his vehicle due to the medical emergency, causing him to hit another car before running into a gas pump at the Shell station on Laurel Street and Pacific Highway.

The crash ignited a fire at the station, according to the employee working at the station.

“It was on fire, got clear from its housing all the way to another gas pump,” the employee, Cameron Garrison, said. “There was still gas inside of it… so the gas (started) to make it expand.”

Garrison hit the emergency pump shut off to prevent further damage. Fire crews were able to quickly contain the fire.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his medical emergency, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.