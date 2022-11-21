The deadline is approaching to apply for a license, the City of San Diego, said the city. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — Do you have a short-term rental property? If so, the deadline is approaching to apply for a license, the City of San Diego announced in a press release.

In order to rent out an entire home as a Short-Term Residential Occupancy, or STRO, for more than 20 days, renters must apply before the application period closes on Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.

The San Diego City Council and California Coastal Commission approved the STRO ordinance, which provides guidelines for short-term rentals of less than one month.

Some of these guidelines include a requirement for hosts to obtain a license and establish a cap on the number of licenses granted for whole-home rentals operating more than 20 days per year, the city explained.

Enforcement of unlicensed or improperly licensed properties operating as an STRO in the City of San Diego will begin in May 2023. The city said enforcement measures may include citation of up to $1,000 and civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation. A property lien with the County of San Diego could also be the result of unpaid penalties or continuing violations.

“If you are planning to use your property as a short-term vacation rental next year in the city, now is the time to obtain an STRO license,” said Development Services Department Director Elyse W. Lowe. “Don’t delay; the city has staff available to support applicants. The Tier 3 and Tier 4 license application period closes this month, you won’t be able to get a license next year and non-complying properties will be subject to strict enforcement.”

The city said hosts must possess an active Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) certificate and ensure all Rental Unit Business Taxes are in active paid status before they can start the application process. Information on the license application can be found here.

All short-term rental hosts must have a valid license in the city in order to operate on May 1, 2023.