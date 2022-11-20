SAN DIEGO — Participants who walked 60 miles during a Susan G. Komen 3-Day through San Diego raised more than $5 million to help put an end to breast cancer.

“We had over 2,000 participants in the 60 mile walk and we raised $5.3 million, all that will go to fuel our mission to put an end to breast cancer forever,” said Cati Stone, Vice President of Community Health at Susan G. Komen.

Stone is a breast cancer survivor and used to be an attorney, but started working for Susan G. Komen after her own battle.

Every person at the three day event has a different reason why they raised money and chose to walk.

Jim Hillman, who lives in San Jose, walked to remember and honor his mother.

“My mom fought it for eight years and passed away in 2004,” Hillman said. “There’s other people going through this, I can learn from them, I can receive support from them.”

His three day walk also marked his 100th Susan G. Komen 60-day walk event. He has completed 75 in-person and 25 virtually, during the pandemic.

“I’m actually a 14-year breast cancer survivor, but I’m actually in my third reoccurrence,” said Joanna Baker, a 61-year-old San Diego native who’s currently under treatment. “I wasn’t even sure I was going to be able to be here, but to be here has been so magical, so magical, there is so much love and support.”

“If you get blisters, its nothing compared to chemo,” Baker added.

Every story and reason came together for one mission.“I just hope that one day we’ll all be walking to celebrate there’s a cure instead of walking for a cure,” one San Diegan, who walked during the event, said.

Another walk has already been scheduled in San Diego for November 2023.