Counterfeit fentanyl pills were seized after an operation involving SDPD and the DEA Narcotics Task Force. (Photo released by SDPD)

SAN DIEGO — Two men are in custody after a month-long investigation that resulted in a counterfeit fentanyl seizure worth around $1.5 million, said the San Diego Police Department.

Police launched the investigation, along with the DEA Narcotics Task Force, after identifying a potential source of narcotics in Mexico, officials explained.

A meeting was arranged in the Mission Valley area and police said two male suspects, Eneri Ayala and Jesus Ortiz Corella, produced around 50,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills which weighed more than 15 pounds.

Both men were arrested and booked into the San Diego County Jail for narcotics-related offenses. Federal charges are pending.