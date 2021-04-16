San Diego Zoo worker headed for ‘full recovery’ after venomous snake bite

An African Bush Viper venomous snake is displayed for reporters at the Woodland Park Zoo Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Seattle. Workers at the zoo are now caring for a collection of about a dozen exotic reptiles, including several Gila monsters, owned by a woman who recently passed away. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego Zoo wildlife care specialist is expected to make a full recovery after being bitten by a venomous snake earlier this week, according to the zoo.

The staffer, who was not publicly identified, was hospitalized Monday for “evaluation and medical care” after suffering the bite from an African bush viper in an area away from the general public, zoo officials said.

“We are pleased to share that the team member is at home and doing well, and on the way to a full recovery,” they said.

This week, the zoo called the incident “very rare” and noted the snake was “contained at all times with no risk of an escape.”

African bush vipers typically range in length from about 20 inches to 31 inches, and they can live up to 20 years in the wild, the University of Michigan’s Museum of Zoology website shows. Venom from a viper bite is lethal for its prey and in humans can cause “fever, hemorrhaging and death.”