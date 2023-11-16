SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo has welcomed a brand new baby — a baby De Brazza’s monkey. The birth is notable not only because of the cuteness factor, but because it’s the first De Brazza’s monkey to be born at the Zoo in 26 years.

In the next few weeks, the baby monkey is expected to start walking and climbing, the wildlife alliance stated in the announcement.

De Brazza’s monkeys are native to central Africa; they typically live in trees near water. At the San Diego Zoo, you can find the monkeys in the Lost Forest Habitat.

According to the wildlife alliance, the baby monkey’s gender has not yet been determined. It will also stay close to its mother until sometime around its first birthday.

The San Diego Zoo is no stranger to noteworthy births. Back in June 2023, a baby Red Panda was born for the first time in nearly 20 years. In July 2023, two Sumatran tiger cubs were born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.