SAN DIEGO — A newly installed water tank at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is aiming to help first responders during wildfires to Escondido and surrounding areas, animal officials said.

An 8,500 gallon helicopter water tank, located in a secluded section of the safari park, will provide an additional accessible water reserve to existing water sources like Lake Wohlford to the north and Lake Poway to the south, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said last week in a press release.

“During my time in public office, I have witnessed the destructive impact wildfires can have on our region, such as the Cedar Fire that devastated East County and the community of Scripps Ranch 20 years ago,” said California Assemblymember Maienschein, who is funding the strategic tank. “I am proud to continue to upgrade our resources to keep our communities safe. This Heli-Hydrant is an important asset that will help our first responders extinguish fires quickly.”

The tank is equipped with a hardwired control cabinet, multiple solar-powered backup batteries, an automatic fill valve and a reliable supply of clean water, according to officials.

Lisa Peterson, an executive director for the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, emphasized the importance of conservation.

“Conservation is a collective journey that starts with people, grows through community action, and culminates into meaningful change. United by a swift and singular vision, our community made an important change that will shield both our neighborhoods and the local wildlife from the threat of wildfires for decades to come. I am immensely proud of this collaborative triumph,” Peterson said.

The addition of the water tank will also serve areas west of Lake Sutherland, which has had limited access to water resources for fire emergencies.