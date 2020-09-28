San Diego Zoo offers free admission for kids in October

SAN DIEGO — October is days away and the San Diego Zoo is inviting families to visit with free admission for kids all month long.

The San Diego Zoo announced the promotion, saying children 11 years and younger get in to the zoo and safari park free with an adult. Adults must use their membership, pass or an admission ticket to enter the zoo or safari park. Each adult can bring up to 5 kids.

Active duty military and their kids age 11 and younger are free. The zoo is encouraging families to visit their website to find out what you need to know before you arrive.