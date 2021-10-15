San Diego Zoo names newest animal after beloved Padres superstar

SAN DIEGO — The Padres may be out of postseason play, but there’s still some Friars spirit at the San Diego Zoo as one of their newest animals has been named after one of the baseball team’s most beloved stars.

The tamandua pup (lesser anteater), or “Tatis Jr.,” is named after Padres shortstop and outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr.

“What’s even more fascinating is that his father’s name is Fernando,” the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said in a statement.

Tatis Jr. will live at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, according to wildlife officials. The tamandua pup is about 6 lbs. and is approximately 26 – 28 inches in length. His height while standing upright on hind feet looking up is about 22 inches.

Wildlife care specialists describe him as curious and confident.

“Tatis Jr. is a very curious tamandua, who loves to explore, climb, ride on mom’s back, wrestle with a plush anteater, and nap,” specialists at the zoo said.

And as far as dinner goes, his favorite food is currently waxworms.