San Diego Zoo begins virtual celebration for 50th anniversary of Earth Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego Zoo Global Monday began a virtual Earth Day celebration, where online visitors can participate in activities and gain access to educational resources while learning ways to co-exist with nature.

The zoo’s programs for Earth Day’s 50th anniversary include allowing participants to study animal behavior, view and classify photos taken on remote trail cameras, a gorilla-themed coloring project for children and an Earth Day nature scavenger hunt.

Earth Day is celebrated globally on April 22 and was first celebrated in 1970.

