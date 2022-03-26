SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Wave Fútbol Club will play at Torero Stadium for the first time Saturday evening, before a sellout crowd at the 6,000-seat stadium at the University of San Diego for the NWSL Challenge Cup game against Portland Thorns FC.

Wave FC will regularly play at 35,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium, set to open in September at the former site of San Diego Stadium.

Wave FC opened play by tying fellow expansion team Angel City FC, 1-1, last Saturday at Titan Stadium at Cal State Fullerton, with Wave FC substitute defender Kaleigh Riehl tying the score in the 81st minute of the 90- minute game off Marleen Schimmer’s corner kick.

ACFC midfielder Savannah McCaskill opened the scoring in the 49th minute.

“We are nowhere near where we need to be,” Wave FC coach Casey Stoney said after her team was outshot 17-15, and trailed 6-5 in shots on goal. “We need to be a lot better. They created a lot of chances and good openings.

“Kaylen Sheridan was outstanding tonight, so it tells you the balance of the game. We had a few chances, especially from set pieces, that we could have done better with,” Stoney added.

Sheridan made five saves.

Thorns FC tied OL Reign, 1-1, in their tournament opener March 18 at Seattle.

The top team from each of the three four-team groups will advance to the semifinals, along with the highest placing second-place finisher. The semifinals will be played May 4 and the championship May 7.

The tournament was initially played in 2020 as the league’s return to action following the cancellation of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic and was the first professional team sports event to return to play in the United States.

It was intended to be a one-time only event, but has since become an annual event. It is similar to the cup competitions held throughout the world concurrent with the league season.

Wave FC is scheduled to open regular-season play May 1 against the Houston Dash and play its regular-season home opener May 8 against NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Wave FC will play at least two more Challenge Cup games at Torero Stadium, next Saturday against Angel City FC and April 23 against OL Reign.

Wave FC is led by Alex Morgan, a forward on the U.S. teams that won the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cups, and Abby Dahlkemper, a starting defender for each U.S. game in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Wave FC’s roster includes two players who played on the high school level in San Diego County, defender Taylor Hansen, a Del Norte High School alumna, and goalkeeper Melissa Lowder, a Cathedral Catholic High School alumna. Neither played against Angel City FC.

Portland is led by Canadian forward Christine Sinclair, the world’s all-time leader for international goals scored with 188, and defender Becky Sauerbrunn, a member of the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup champion U.S. team.

Thorns FC’s roster also includes 16-year-old midfielder Olivia Moultrie, who in 2019 became the youngest American women’s soccer player to turn professional at age 13, and midfielder Taylor Porter, a Patrick Henry High School alumna.

Portland has scored exactly one goal in eight of its last nine competitive road matches dating back to last season. The nine straight away games without scoring multiple goals are Thorns FC’s longest such streak in NWSL competitions.

The 7 p.m. game will be streamed by Paramount+.

