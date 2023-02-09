SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for selling fentanyl pills that resulted in a fatal overdose, said the U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman’s office.

Jaimee Ashley Koryn, 34, pleaded guilty in October 2022 and admitted to selling 23-year-old Sherie Gil fentanyl pills, which ultimately led to her death.

Law enforcement officials and paramedics responded to a 911 call from a commercial office building in San Diego on Sept. 30, 2021 and found Gil deceased in a bathroom, along with drug paraphernalia, her cell phone and counterfeit oxycodone pills referred to as “blues,” court records stated.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined that Gil had died as the result of the “toxic effects of fentanyl, cocaine, and alprazolam.”

During an investigation into the incident, detectives discovered Gil had exchanged text messages with Koryn asking if she could “pick up blues” on a number of occasions in the days leading up to Gil’s death,” the attorney’s office explained.

The text messages also indicated that on Sept. 29, 2021, Gil again messaged Koryn requesting “blues” and Koryn sent Gil her address, according to investigators.

A search warrant of Koryn’s residence was executed on Oct. 8, 2021 and law enforcement arrested her at that time.

“The loss of yet another young life serves as a reminder of the ongoing devastation inflicted by fentanyl counterfeit pills,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “This office remains dedicated to pursuing individuals who seek to profit from the trade of fentanyl in all its deadly forms. Those who contribute to the tragic loss of life caused by overdose will held accountable to the full extent of federal prosecution.”

Koryn was sentenced to 130 months, or almost 11 years, in prison for distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and/or serious bodily injury would apply, said the attorney’s office.