SAN DIEGO — A 39-year-old San Diego woman, now identified as Andrea Zerlina Salinas, was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:49 a.m. as the decedent traveled northbound in a Hyundai Elantra and entered the on-ramp of eastbound state Route 52 near Regents Road.

Another driver, an unidentified 45-year-old man driving a Toyota Camry, failed to stop at the intersection and collided with her vehicle, according to San Diego Police Department.

Witnesses called 9-1-1 and first responders arrived to the location. Paramedics confirmed the woman succumbed to fatal injuries without medical intervention.

The male driver was taken to an area hospital, where he sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, SDPD confirmed.

The collision briefly blocked access to Regents Road and prompted a traffic alert.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.