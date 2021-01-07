San Diego woman killed in Capitol siege

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon when pro-Trump rioters breached the U.S. Capitol building, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Capitol police on Thursday publicly identified Ashli Babbitt as the woman who was killed.

Babbitt’s husband, Aaron, told FOX 5 Wednesday that he believed his wife was killed in the chaos at the Capitol. However, he said he had yet to hear from authorities on the East Coast.

Aaron Babbitt said Ashli — a San Diego native who grew up in Lakeside — spent 14 years in the military between the Air Force and the D.C. National Guard.

Babbitt was from Huntington, Maryland, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said in a news conference Thursday. Aaron Babbitt said the couple moved to Ocean Beach about three years ago.

Contee said the woman was shot by one Capitol police officer with a service weapon after protesters breached the fencing at approximately 2:46 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital where she died, Contee said.

The officer was placed on administrative leave in accordance with police policy.

The rioters stormed the Capitol Wednesday afternoon as Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Lawmakers have since reconvened to continue the process.

Babbitt said his wife went to Washington D.C. to take part in Wednesday’s protest, where she met up with friends. He said he sent her a status check message about 30 minutes before the shooting and never heard back.

“She loved her country and she was doing what she thought was right to support her country, joining up with like-minded people that also love their president and their country,” he said.

Babbitt added, “She was voicing her opinion and she got killed for it.”