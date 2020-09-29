San Diego will start enforcing parking regulations again Oct. 1

SAN DIEGO — The city will start enforcing parking regulations on Thursday after a 6-month hiatus.

City leaders temporarily suspended parking enforcement on March 16 because of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Bringing back parking enforcement was identified as one small step toward restoring San Diego’s economy, the city said.

Beginning Oct. 1, written warnings will be issued for vehicles parked in violation of:

Posted street sweeping routes

Metered parking restrictions

Curb time limits

Commercial zones

Citations and fines will be issued beginning Thursday, Oct. 15.

