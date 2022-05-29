SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Wave Fútbol Club was limited to three shots on goal in a 1-0 loss to OL Reign Sunday in Seattle, their second loss in the first three games of a four-game road trip.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce stopped headers from the center of the penalty area by Taylor Kornieck in the 79th and 85th minutes and Amirah Ali in the 82nd minute of the 90-minute game to extend her shutout streak to four games and scoreless streak to 390 minutes as OL Reign (2-1-3) won its second consecutive game.

Rose Lavelle’s diving header in the 75th minute off Sofia Huerta’s free kick accounted for the goal. Referee Brandon Stevis awarded OL Reign the free kick on Alex Morgan’s foul of Ally Watt.

“It was disappointing to give up a soft foul,” Wave FC forward Jodie Taylor said. “We did not necessarily need to make the foul they scored off of. It was a great goal by Rose (Lavelle), I do not take that away from her at all, but the game has its fine margins and it’s just disappointing to concede a set-piece goal.”

Wave FC trailed 14-6 in shots and 4-3 in shots on goal before a crowd at Lumen Field announced at 5,712.

“I actually thought for large periods of the game, we controlled it, albeit, we didn’t really create enough chances with the amount of control we had,” said Wave FC coach Casey Stoney, whose team will conclude the road trip Saturday against the winless Kansas City Current (0-4-1) in Kansas City, Kansas.

“Obviously, it was their set piece that outdid us. Listen, there were so many positives to take in terms of the way we retained the ball. We need to work on ball retention purposes, and work on set pieces as well to make sure we continue to pick up points.”

Kailen Sheridan made three saves for Wave FC (4-2-0), which will remain no worse than having a share of the league lead when play concludes Sunday. Fellow expansion team Angel City FC (3-1-0) faced NJ/NY Gotham City FC later Sunday in Los Angeles.

This was the third time in six National Women’s Soccer League regular- season games Wave FC had been held to three shots on goal or less. They had won the previous two times, defeating the Houston Dash, 1-0, May 1, and North Carolina Courage, May 22, both on the road.

