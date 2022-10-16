SAN DIEGO — San Diego Wave Futbol Club won 2-1 against the Chicago Red Stars in the first playoff game for the National Women’s Soccer League on Sunday.

“It’s electrifying, it’s a dream come true here,” said Jessica Kramer, a fan.

The San Diego Wave scored in overtime. It took the Wave 67 minutes to score their first goal, whereas Chicago scored in ten minutes. Wave scored their second goal in the 110th minute by Alex Morgan.

“I love seeing women’s teams making it this far, so it’s great to see them here,” said fan Savannah Holtkamp.

The San Diego Wave made history as the first NWSL expansion team to make it to the playoffs in their first season.

“It means a lot because they are like our idols and it’s the first women team in our area to make it to the playoffs,” said fans Macky Runyan and her sister Riley Runyan.

“We love it, we think they are some amazing players that we are inspired by a lot. It’s really inspiring how they just started and they haven’t played for a year, and they are already in the playoffs,” said fans, Ella Garcia and Malia Montoya.

Fans packed Snapdragon Stadium, several of them say they see themselves in the players.

“Growing up as a women soccer player, you just want your daughters everywhere to know that you can do it, you can be a professional athlete,’ said Amy Mud, a fan. ‘You can live your dream. Alex Morgan and the whole team just blowing it away.”

“I look up to Alex Morgan a lot, because I want to be just like her when I grow up,” the Runyan’s said. “I’m reading her book and I want to be just like her.”