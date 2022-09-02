SAN DIEGO – On Friday, representatives for the San Diego Wave FC announced that the team sold out an upcoming game at the new Snapdragon Stadium, based on seats made available for the optimal setup for a soccer game.

The National Women’s Soccer League team will play against Angel City FC on Sept. 17 in “America’s Finest City” after a record-breaking week was recorded for NWSL attendance in late August, officials said.

“This is a great reflection of the momentum we see in women’s sports,” San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis said. “We’ve sold all of our inventory, it’s incredible. We should celebrate this but we should now expect it, big crowds for women’s professional sports.

Team reps also credited ” a multi-faceted approach” that included advertisements, grassroots efforts, and more. The Wave is hoping to beat the current record held by an NWSL team for a single game attendance, 25,218 spectators, set by the Portland Thorns in 2019.



“We would not be at this point today without the support from our owner Ron and his belief and commitment in the future of women’s football, and of course, our players, staff, and business operations who have worked incredibly hard to make this happen.”

Sept. 17’s opening game at Snapdragon will also feature a SoCal-themed Boardwalk Fest outside of the stadium. The event is free and will feature live music, local food, a spirit zone for kids, and more!

Wave representatives say that a limited number of verified resale tickets will be available for the Sept. 17 game and can be purchased HERE. Tickets range in price from $34 to $450.

The San Diego Wave FC is hoping to claim a playoff spot in its inaugural season and will play its last regular season game on Sept. 30 at Snapdragon Stadium. Tickets for the final regular season game will go on sale on Sept. 9.