LINDA VISTA—The San Diego Wave Fútbol Club held its inaugural game at Torero Stadium Saturday night in front of a jam-packed crowd.

It was an exciting day for fans even though it was a loss.

Fans are riding the wave as women’s professional soccer comes back to San Diego.

“This is the first time in 20 years that we’ve had women’s professional soccer in San Diego. It’s a really exciting time,” says Noah Goals with San Diego Wave FC.

The team did more than just play a game, too. Young girls who were in attendance shared their excitement about the team’s future.

Young fan Madeline Simpson made a sign for her favorite player, Alex Morgan.

“Because she’s a soccer player and I really want to be a professional soccer player when I grow up,” says fan Madeline Simpson.

The little soccer players were inspired watching world-class players in front of a sold-out crowd.

“It’s phenomenal,” says fan John Pearson. “World-class players, obviously, Alex Morgan, winning multiple world cups is something special and to be this close to such great talent.”

The Wave battled it out with the Portland Thorns Fútbol Club for the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup. These little fans dream one day they can do the same.

“I hope they can continue the season just being sold out,” says Pearson. “It’s just a phenomenal ‘wave’ to keep going through the season.”

The stadium can hold 6,000 people.

If you missed this game, the Wave will play nine more games at this stadium for the rest of the season.