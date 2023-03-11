SAN DIEGO — San Diego is experiencing one of the top 17 wettest years on record, with more than four inches of rain above normal levels.

“The rain is good, the precipitation is good and it’s really helping us get out of a drought,” Chris Robbins with the Vallecitos Water District said.

“We’ve had three consecutive dry years, and this water year, which started October 1, has been a really fantastic water year. San Diego we are at 128% normal conditions for precipitation,” said Efren Lopez , the water resources specialist with San Diego County Water Authority.



“The rain will fill the back country reservoirs and make us less reliant on Northern California and the Colorado River,” Robbins said.

According to state data, the snowpack in the Sierras are more than 200%, which serves as a frozen reservoir and refills reservoirs as the snow starts to melt, but there’s concern with more forecasted rain in the Sierras.



“If you get too much rain on top of snow, it will melt it, and then we will have runoff and flooding and the reservoirs won’t really be able to hold it,” Robbins said.

There are 26 water reservoirs in San Diego County, all of them with more water than they typically have this time of the year.

Experts said San Diego is better positioned to handle droughts than other areas in California.



“We’ve been planning for droughts for a long time, so if there is a dry year or a wet year, it doesn’t have a big influence on the San Diego region the way it might have for other parts of the state that are really reliant on the snowpack or precipitation,” Lopez said.

According to Lopez, more people have been conserving water in San Diego lately. He said in January, San Diego saw a 7.4% drop in water usage and a 20% saving in December.