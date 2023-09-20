SAN DIEGO — “People are so stretched because every way they look costs are going up, even the fundamentals that nobody can avoid,” said San Diego City Councilmember Joe LaCava while discussing the recently approved water rate hike.

On Tuesday, the council voted to approve a gradual increase of nearly 20%, starting with an increase of 5% come Dec. 1. Another 5.2% increase will follow on July 1, 2024, and a third increase of 8.7% will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

This decision will affect 300,000 San Diegans.

Councilmember LaCava discussed this hike in water prices with FOX 5 Wednesday morning.

“A dollar is a dollar, and the thing that really hits hardest is that it doesn’t really make a difference what income level you’re at — it costs the same whether you’re at the lower end of the income spectrum or the upper end. And that is a very hard conversation.”

The city official pointed to factors like maintenance and reliability when explaining the need for this increase.

“But at the end of the day, I think what I look at was we have to make sure that our systems work, that our system is reliable, that we do the maintenance, that we do the replacement of an aging infrastructure so that we can make sure that every day that every business and every residence gets the clean drinking, reliable water,” LaCava explained.

The vote to increase rates also follows a hike from the San Diego County Water Authority, the city’s water supplier. This in combination with the cost of treatments and infrastructure improvements led the council’s decision.

According to Mayor Todd Gloria, the water authority had initially proposed a 14% increase, but the city was able to negotiate them down to a 9% increase in rates.

A cost-of-service study conducted last year aided in the determination of how much to increase rates overall, according to city officials.

“The fact that we had a study done to come up with these costs and rates, the fact that we had a third party review and make sure that these were really the right numbers that kind of dots the i and crosses the t,” said LaCava.

The councilmember explained this is a key aspect in the cost of fundamental things the city has to do. Nonetheless, this means the average resident will soon be paying an extra $12 a month for water.