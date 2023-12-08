SAN DIEGO — San Diego city officials issued a warning to smoke shops that may have certain hemp products with dangerous “intoxicating” synthetics amid an ongoing countywide effort to crack down on retailers unlawfully selling cannabis products.

The city’s Development Services Department Cannabis Business Division issued the warning in an open letter addressed to sellers of “hemp-based” products that contain synthetic cannabinoids on Dec. 1, directly addressing those who may illegally have it on their shelves.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, synthetic cannabinoids are various manmade chemicals — typically manufactured from hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) —that are often viewed as an alternative to marijuana with the same intoxicating effect, but can be more dangerous for the user than traditional cannabis.

Some products sold at smoke shops that are marketed as “hemp-based” contain these chemicals and, unlike the kinds of hemp products available at a grocery or drug store, require a cannabis retailer license to sell under state law.

In the letter, DSD officials instructed stores to either surrender or discard any products in their inventory that may contain synthetic components within 30 days.

The city added that it has “reason to believe” that businesses may be selling such products to minors as young as those ages 16 to 17, and will take enforcement action after the month is up.

This notice comes after the San Diego police department and other law enforcement agencies in the county have made multiple arrests and seized hundreds of pounds of unlawful hemp products after carrying out search warrants at non-cannabis tobacco shops.

“The unlawful distribution of these products is something the City takes very seriously,” DSD Cannabis Business Division Deputy Director Lara Gates said in a statement Friday. “They represent a danger not just to businesses but to the health and well-being of our communities.”

“Our goal is to ensure both customers and dispensaries are safe and in compliance with all necessary regulations, and to protect against those who’d operate outside of them,” she continued.

As opposed to natural hemp which only contains trace amounts, synthetic cannabinoid products often have higher portions of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), or the component of marijuana that causes intoxication.

Federal health officials warn that synthetic versions of these compounds — like “Delta-8 THC” or “Delta-10 THC” — found in types of “hemp-based” or CBD products have serious health risks, as it has been linked with numerous hospitalizations and deaths nationwide each year.

This is in part caused by manufacturing processes for the synthetic versions of naturally-occurring components. According to the Federal Drug Administration, manufacturers will often turn to potentially harmful chemicals to make higher concentrations of cannabinoids in their final products.

In 2021, California lawmakers sought to clarify how existing regulations on cannabis apply to hemp products with a bill that allowed for general sale of certain products that contain an insignificant amount — less than 0.3% — of THC.

Assembly Bill 45, which was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, revised the definition of THC products that would be regulated by existing cannabis laws to include synthetic isomers like Delta-8 THC, Delta-10 THC and any others state health officials determine cause intoxication. The law also banned the manufacturing or sale of inhalable hemp products.

San Diego city officials say the instructions provided in the letter and other enforcement actions taken in recent weeks have been part of efforts to ensure local businesses are compliant with this law.