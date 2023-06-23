SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego says there are many sidewalks that need repairs and have cost the city millions of dollars in injury payouts.

City officials identified approximately 37,000 sidewalks in need of repairs for an estimated $185 million. They say most of that amount is the homeowners’ responsibility.

That’s a no-go for homeowner Tarol Warschauer and Normal Heights resident Brian Diloreto.

“I feel like the trees here that are breaking up the sidewalk were planted by the city, so it shouldn’t be the responsibility of the homeowners, it should be the responsibility of the city,” Warschauer said.

“It’s public space, clearly the city should be responsible for repairing that, as they do the streets, as they do any other public space,” Diloreto added.

But many homeowners are unaware of a state law from 1975 for sidewalks that makes adjacent property owners responsible for repairs.

City officials are offering incentives for homeowners to help with the backlog of sidewalk repairs. Those include cutting the cost of city permit fees for sidewalk repairs.

But in order to reduce liability for sidewalk injuries, the city could pass a local ordinance that places liability on property owners for their failure to maintain sidewalks. A move Diloreto says shouldn’t fall on residents either.

“The citizens are already paying in taxes, money to repair the roads and maintain the roads and the infrastructure, so some of that money should be allocated to repair the sidewalks as well,” he said.