San Diego named most fun place to live in US, report says

SAN DIEGO — Stay exciting, San Diego! America’s Finest City has taken the top spot as the most fun place to live in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report.

Known for its beautiful beaches, quality cuisine, numerous parks and feel-good weather, the Southern California hot spot is a frequently visited destination by travelers around the country.

The report, released in October, ranks San Diego’s restaurants as number one in the country while its parks come in at the 8th spot. Other reasons mentioned by the publishing company for the top ranking include some of the city’s attractions like the San Diego Zoo, Sunset Cliffs Natural Park and Old Town San Diego State Historic Park.

Three California cities also made the top ten list: San Francisco, Los Angeles and Santa Rosa. Check out the full ranking here.