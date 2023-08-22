SAN DIEGO — Students in San Diego’s largest school district went back to school Tuesday morning.

The first day was actually delayed by one day for nearly 100,000 San Diego Unified School District students due to Tropical Storm Hillary.

Despite that, the energy was off the charts Tuesday, with the cheerleaders and a marching band greeting students as part of a back to school celebration at Hoover High School.

The Cardinal’s mascot “Cardi” was dancing and so was SDUSD Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson, who describes himself as a product of San Diego Unified.

The district chose Hoover High as the school to highlight on the first day because of all the new and unique academic programs, like sports medicine.

Their athletic department is also gaining more attention. This year, there are five new CIF sports for women, including flag football.

“I appreciate this community, and the love it has for our community and the fact that they love education,” said Jackson. “I would not be here if not for San Diego Unified’s amazing educators and I just want to wish all of our educators a great first day.”