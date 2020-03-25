San Diego Unified to transition to online graded instruction

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified will transition to online graded instruction next month, district officials announced Tuesday.

On April 6, following spring break, teachers will begin training to transition to online instruction. During this soft launch, teachers will work remotely with students who are able to participate and will identify students not able to take part. During this time, work will be not be graded for credit, but will contribute towards students’ academic progress.

“We know our families are eager for their students to continue learning, and our teachers are eager to make that possible,” said Board Vice President Richard Barrera. “The soft launch on April 6 allows teachers and students the opportunity for expanded distance learning, which will grow stronger through the continued collaboration of parents, professional educators and students. We understand how critical these improvements will be, because we know children learn best in a classroom with a qualified educator. This will be a short-term solution until we can return to that best practice.”

Full implementation of online graded instruction is slated to return April 27.

For students in year-round schools, the soft launch will begin April 27, following their spring break, and graded instruction will return May 11.