SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Unified school board joined state efforts to impose more sanctions on Russia Tuesday, voting to withdraw teacher retirement funds from investments in the country.

Board members unanimously passed a resolution including several measures that they said would help stand with Ukraine. The district is supporting the withdrawal of any investments in Russian assets tied to teacher retirement funds as well as all state employee retirements.

A group of bipartisan legislators has been pushing for the move since last week.

“I think it’s clear at this point our worst fears about Russia and that government and the dictorial nature of it have come to roost,” said state Sen. David Cortese, a Democrat representing San Jose.

According to state leaders, California’s retirement systems hold about $970 billion worth of assets. It’s estimated about $2 billion dollars of that is linked to Russian financial markets.

Other actions in the San Diego Unified resolution to support Ukraine included:

Directing the superintendent to work with federal authorities to accept any new students from Ukraine, should any refugees relocate to the area

Providing all educators with teaching materials to help students better understand what’s going on in Ukraine

Verbally take a stand to support Ukraine and support the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine

Meanwhile, lawmakers are actively working on a bill to make the sanctions involving teacher and state employee pensions law.