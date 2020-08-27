San Diego Unified to offer in-person sessions for kids struggling with online learning

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District will offer small, in-person learning sessions to elementary school students who are struggling with online learning, district leaders said Thursday.

The students who may be offered appointments to receive such sessions have been identified by their teachers as needing additional support, and participation will be voluntary, according to the district.

Students will be identified for participation based on the following factors:

Below standard, represented by an average academic mark of a 1 or 2 in Math strands, on their Spring 2020 report card

Students who do not have a Spring 2020 report card (incoming TK, K, or new students to the district) and do not make progress toward grade-level standards once schools open

Special education students not meeting their IEP goals

Special education students with intense support needs

Students who have been recommended for an initial assessment for an IEP or require a triennial assessment, and require standardized assessment that cannot be completed online for eligibility.

The sessions will be conducted in spaces with air filters or portable ventilation units.

“The students we are identifying are elementary school students who we are concerned are having the most difficult time with online learning,” said Richard Barrera, vice president of the school district. “It’s homeless students, it’s students with certain special needs that need in-person assessments. And it’s also students that teachers identify as being a little behind on last report card, and we want to make sure we can bring them in in-person.”

“This is Phase One, which provides a measured approach to address the very real problem with learning loss, faced by our most disadvantaged students, while maintaining the strict standards put in place to protect the health and safety of all students, staff and community,” Superintendent Cindy Marten said.