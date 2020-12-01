San Diego Unified to continue distance learning through early 2021

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Unified School District will continue distance learning for most of its students through early next year, district officials announced Tuesday.

Citing the current surge of coronavirus infections in the community, the district said it’s currently “unsafe” to advance with Phase 2 of its reopening plan. California’s second-largest school district plans to reassess local public health conditions to update families with a new timeline on Jan. 13, officials said in a letter to families.

“San Diego Unified has already spent tens of millions of dollars on air filtration, plexiglass desk dividers, hand sanitizer, personal protective equipment and more,” the letter said. “Schools will be ready when it is safe and responsible to fully reopen. Unfortunately, that time has not yet come.”

Appointment-based instruction on campuses continues to be offered to district students with the greatest needs, officials said. San Diego Unified also plans to increase the number of students learning in small groups in schools with appointments starting Dec. 7.

Roughly 2,000 elementary-aged students have participated in on-campus appointments since October, the district said.

“The most difficult stages of the pandemic may yet be ahead of us, but we are confident we will get through this together by remaining vigilant,” officials said.

On Tuesday, San Diego County reported 1,378 new COVID-19 infections and 22 deaths, pushing the pandemic death toll over 1,000. More than 700 coronavirus patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday — including about 200 in the ICU — as cases continue to surge in the county and elsewhere.

Due to ongoing health concerns related to COVID-19 and the safety of our students, staff and community, SDUSD will continue with online learning for the majority of students through the first part of the new year. Read More:https://t.co/ARSSvX30EC — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) December 2, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that much of the state soon could be under a second stay-at-home order in hopes of preventing the health care system from being overrun.