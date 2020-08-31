San Diego Unified starts new school year online

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District will start the new school year online Monday.

The plan for the state’s second-largest school district consists of a six-hour school day with customized learning experiences for K-12. The school day includes up to three hours of online instruction, at least two hours of independent learning and one hour of working with other students or office hours with teachers.

Students can expect daily interaction with their teachers through video conferencing. They’ll also be graded on their work, a decision districts nationwide have expressed mixed feeling about as they have shifted to mostly distance learning.