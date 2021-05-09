San Diego Unified schools to host pop-up vaccine clinics

San Diego Unified is set to implement its Healthy Start Program in all of its high schools.

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Unified School District is set to begin offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to students at select high schools this week.

The district has teamed up with UC San Diego and Sharp Healthcare to host vaccination clinics at eight different schools, according to a statement released by the district. The vaccines will be available to students, as well as community members who are 16 and older.

The district says the high schools chosen to host the clinics are located in neighborhoods with some of the lowest vaccination rates in San Diego.

“We know that coronavirus vaccines are key to stopping the pandemic and ensuring that students, teachers and members of our community are safe,” Superintendent Cindy Marten said. “By bringing free vaccines directly to our students and families at their trusted schools, San Diego Unified, UCSD and Sharp are making the vaccination process as convenient as possible.”

The schools that will be hosting the clinics have notified families about the free vaccinations, and sent out parent consent forms that must be signed in order for students younger than 18 to get their shot.

UCSD will administer the Pfizer vaccine from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a walk-in basis at the following schools:

Monday, May 10, and Tuesday, May 11, at Hoover, Crawford and Lincoln high schools

Wednesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 13, at Morse and San Diego high schools

Sharp will administer the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on a walk-in and appointment basis at the following schools:

Monday, May 10, at Canyon Hills (formerly Serra)

Tuesday, May 11, at Kearny High School

Wednesday, May 12, at Clairemont High School

Both UCSD and Sharp will provide dates for the necessary follow-up vaccines. Appointments can be made here.