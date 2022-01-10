San Diego Unified school placed on lockdown amid police investigation

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts was placed on lockdown Monday as police responded to reports of a man suspected to have a possible weapon on a nearby balcony.

A San Diego police watch commander told FOX 5 a caller indicated the man had an airsoft or pellet gun. Officers were not able to confirm that detail and few others about the incident were immediately known.

Video from SkyFOX shows police vehicles gathered in the vicinity of the school in the 2400 block of Dusk Drive in Bay Terraces. Police have identified a possible target house in the neighborhood. They’re in the process of pulling people out and talking to them, a watch commander said, but a suspect has not been identified.

No injuries have been reported, according to City News Service.

The school, which opened in the late 1970s, is a public, tuition-free institution operated by the San Diego Unified School District. It currently has about 1,500 students and more than 70 teachers as well as administrators, support staff and counselors, the district’s website shows.

