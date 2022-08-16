File – A sign displays the logo of the San Diego Unified School District, the second-largest district in California.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District will no longer require all students to wear a mask when classes resume later this month, the district announced in an email sent out to parents Monday.

SDUSD does not plan to have an districtwide mask requirement when classes begin for the 2022-2023 school year on August 29, due to San Diego County sliding back to the CDC’s “medium” risk level last week.

Starting Monday, masks are strongly recommended, but not required for district employees, students and visitors, SDUSD said.

If San Diego County does shift back to the CDC’s “high” community risk level, the district will not automatically implement a districtwide mask requirement, but will instead look at data from the county level and at individual schools before deciding whether to require masking, the email said.

The district will consider factors such as number of schools meeting individual site masking metrics, absences and peer-reviewed studies.

If a school in the district has at least three outbreaks in a 14-day period and more than 5% of students and staff are infected with COVID-19, that school will be required to implement an indoor mask requirement for a minimum of 14 days, according to the district.

Masks will be available at all schools for students and staff, the district said.

Weekly testing will be provided at all school sites for students on a voluntary basis, so long as they get parental consent, Unvaccinated staff and volunteers will be required to test weekly, SDUSD said.

More information on the district’s COVID-19 guidelines can be found here.