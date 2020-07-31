San Diego Unified releases online learning plan for upcoming school year

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District on Thursday released details of its online learning plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

When the school year starts August 31, students will have six-hour days of customized learning, according to a news release from the district. Students will have up to three hours of live, online instruction, at least two hours of independent learning and at least one hour of working with other students in small groups or participating in educator office hours. Students will be graded.

Elementary students will receive instruction in reading, writing, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education and the arts.

“We continue working to bring all students back to campus as soon as it is safe and responsible to do so,” said Superintendent Cindy Marten. “In the meantime, we must ensure our students continue to learn and make academic progress.”

Teachers will continue to work a full workday and will hold office hours, organize small-group instruction and give feedback to students.

“All San Diego educators long for the day they can be back in class with their students, but the COVID-19 crisis has made that impossible for now,” said Kisha Borden, president of the San Diego Education Association. “I am proud of the work we’ve done to make improvements to online learning that puts the emphasis on the quality of instruction, and creates space for meaningful parent and family engagement during this time of crisis.”

The district will release more details of the plan on August 10.

“Online learning is going to be better, because parents helped design it,” said Mahogany Taylor, president of the San Diego Unified Parent Teacher Association. “There will be many challenges to overcome this school year, both those that are currently known and those that are yet to come. But students, families and district personnel have repeatedly shown the courage, flexibility and teamwork necessary to make this year successful.”