San Diego Unified parents, students rally for in-person learning

SAN DIEGO — Parents and students held rallies throughout the city Thursday calling for San Diego Unified School District to resume on-campus learning.

Rallies were planned at district schools of all levels including Bird Rock Elementary, Pacific Beach Elementary, Mission Bay High, Dana Middle, Point Loma High, Silver Gate Elementary and Sunset View Elementary.

FOX 5 spoke with a mother of three at Mission Bay High School who said she and other parents are “frustrated with the lack of information that’s coming out from the district.”

“We’ve been feeling the frustration with lots of parents building and wanted to try to get our voices heard a little bit more right now and just express our hope and optimism that the teachers get vaccinated as quickly as possible and that the district starts opening up and getting the kids back in school because a lot are really suffering right now,” she said. “A lot of parents are suffering right now.”

HAPPENING NOW: Parents and their kids are holding rallies at several @sdschools. The main goal is to get the word out they're fed up with distance learning and they want schools to reopen ASAP.