SAN DIEGO- San Diego Unified School District students and staff will be required to wear a mask indoors starting Monday, July 18.

SDUSD released the COVID-19 update on their website and in a letter to students and staff, writing “effective Monday, July 18, indoor masking will be required at all schools and District offices. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 community level according to the CDC and County data and we will communicate if there are any changes in two weeks.”

The CDC community level is considered high for San Diego County – which the district says they approved to go back to mandatory indoor masking if they reached that level.

“As a reminder, the District established criteria approved by our Board on May 24, 2022 that, if reached, would require a return to mandatory indoor masking. This week, one of those criteria was reached, with San Diego County entering the ‘high’ COVID-19 community level.”

Founder of Let them Breathe, Sharon Mckeeman, which has advocated for mask-choice says the mask mandate will not be beneficial for SDUSD students.

“Forcing masking is harmful to social and emotional academic development and these kids that are in summer school many of them are there to recoup learning loss that occurred in the two years with the school closures and the forced masking so I think it’s going to have an even more negative effect on this specific population of students,” said Mckeeman.

Parents opposed to SDUSD mask mandate will rally on Monday morning at San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

The district says they will reevaluate the mask mandate in two weeks.