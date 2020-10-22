San Diego Unified details next phases of reopening plan

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District released details Thursday about the next phases in its reopening plan.

The district plans to provide an update about the timing of the next phase on Tuesday after San Diego County releases its weekly COVID-19 report, it said in a news release. At that point, the district will have two weeks of data regarding Phase 1, the in-person instruction it began offering some elementary students on Oct. 13. As of Thursday, no COVID-19 transmissions had been reported at any school participating in Phase 1.

The district has purchased $45 million in personal protective equipment and safety upgrades like air filters, desk shields and hand sanitizing stations. The state has provided the district with 200,000 masks for children and adults and 14,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.

Phase 1 (expansion)

The district hopes to expand the same appointment-based instruction it started offering some elementary students to students in grades 6 through 12 and children in the infant/toddler and early-learning programs.

Phase 2

Elementary students — those in prekindergarten to 5th grade — would return to campus for in-person instruction Monday through Thursday. In order to safely rotate students into classrooms, students would be split into two groups for either a morning or afternoon session. Students would participate in live online check-ins and independent learning on Friday.

Students in grades 6 through 12 would return to campus two days a week. Students would be split into two groups, one of which would attend school Mondays and Tuesday and the other, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Mornings would be dedicated to class period instruction, while afternoons would be dedicated to “flex time” for independent learning or appointment-based services. Students would participate in online learning on Fridays.

Phase 3

Elementary students would attend classes on campus Monday through Thursday and participate in live online check-ins and independent learning on Fridays.

Students in grades 6 through 12 would attend classes on campus Monday through Thursday and participate in online learning on Fridays. Class-period instruction would take place in the mornings with “flex time” in the afternoons.

Phase 4

Elementary students would attend school five days a week with one modified day.

Students in grades 6 through 12 would attend school give days a week. Class-period instruction would take place in the mornings with “flex time” in the afternoons.