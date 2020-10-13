San Diego Unified brings back some students for in-person learning

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District will welcome back small groups of students Tuesday for in-person learning.

The district is bringing back up to 12,000 of its most vulnerable students for appointment-based instruction. Students with special needs, homeless students and students who have been identified by their teachers as struggling to participate in online learning will be the first back on campus as part of the district’s first reopening phase.

The district says several parents received notice about whether their student qualified for in-person instruction. But some parents said that’s not enough.

“It really is just a tiny portion of our student body,” said parent Gina Smith. “It only provides for one to three hours of in-person instruction by appointment only. So really it’s not enough.”

Smith with the group Reopen SDUSD says the district should be held accountable for not releasing a reopening plan for all students. Parent Leslie Hofmeister says she worries her first grader and child in transitional kindergarten are falling behind.

“We are struggling quite a bit,” Hofmeister said. “The T-K especially. This is his first year in school so he’s having a very, very hard time sitting and listening to someone teaching on a screen and he’s not able to take in really any of it.”

But the district said it is working to reopen safely to prevent outbreaks or the spread of COVID-19.

“This is a chance for us to test out the health and safety measures that we want to have ready as we bring more students on to campus, so everything from everybody wearing masks to PPE to the regular cleaning of the classrooms,” Richard Barrera of San Diego Unified School District said. “We’re testing our ventilation of classrooms to make sure we’ve got good air flow. All of these issues, this first phase gives us a chance to test, see how it’s going, how it’s working and if it works well, then we’ll be ready to move onto our next phase.”

The parents of Reopen SDUSD said they plan to hold another protest Tuesday afternoon.

District officials said they recently surveyed 400 parents and found 59% agreed with the district’s approach to reopening.