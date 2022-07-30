SAN DIEGO – A billboard with the face of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was unveiled in San Diego Friday, honoring the Ukrainian people and urging residents to “drive for freedom.”

The billboard was erected by the House of Ukraine, a group in San Diego dedicated to educating and sharing the culture of the Ukrainian people, and the Spirit of Liberty Foundation.

It’s been five months since Russian forces invaded the former U.S.S.R. member. During that time, the House of Ukraine has continuously held rallies, marches, and meetings to keep the struggle abroad in the spotlight.

The billboard in San Diego, located in the 3600 block of Midway Drive, is one of more than a dozen planned across the United States. The “Drive For Ukraine” campaign will include stops in cities like Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, New York, and Washington D.C.

Beginning in early August, a car donned with the Ukrainian and United States flags will depart from San Diego and travel across the country, raising awareness and funds for Ukrainian humanitarian efforts. The organizations hope to raise $5 million for the campaign.

The painting used on the billboard was commissioned by the Spirit of Liberty Foundation and the San Diego Air and Space Museum and was done by Jeremy Salazar, representatives said in a press release.