SAN DIEGO — Riders taking public transit in San Diego County Wednesday will be able to travel for free in honor of California Clean Air Day, officials said.

The offer is valid on all Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) buses and trolleys, as well as North County Transit District (NCTD) Coaster and Sprinter trains, Mark Olson with MTS said in a news release Monday.

“Conserving our planet is a priority for all of us. Initiatives like Free Ride Day provide an opportunity for residents to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability by riding clean transportation options,” said Stephen Whitburn, MTS Board Chair and City of San Diego Councilmember, District 3. “And with record-high gas prices, taking transit not only helps the environment, it can help your wallet too.”

SANDAG also offers free rides with Circuit, BCycle (unlock a BCycle Day Pass for free with code CLEANAIR23) and Bird (unlock two free rides with code BIRDCA23).

By using the Circuit app, travelers can access free rides in downtown San Diego with FRED, National City with FRANC, Oceanside with gO’side Shuttle and Pacific Beach with The Beach Bug.

Pop-up MTS outreach events will be held at major transit centers from 6- 8 a.m. and 4- 6 p.m. on Free Ride Day.