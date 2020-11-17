San Diego to host drive-thru ‘Taste of December Nights’

SAN DIEGO — The city is kicking off the holiday season with a scaled-back version of December Nights.

The annual December Nights holiday festival has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to Balboa Park during its more than 40 years in existence. It typically offers more than 150 food booths, 100 performances and a variety of shopping. City leaders canceled the event this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the city will host Taste of December Nights, a drive-thru family event featuring 20 of San Diego’s popular food vendors. It will take place Friday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Inspiration Point Way in Balboa Park. The first 500 cars to arrive each day with get a commemorative tote with giveaway items.

“Some of your past favorite vendors will provide tasty treats for our residents while they safely enjoy a holiday celebration and maybe catch a glimpse of Santa,” Natasha Collura, director of the city’s Special Events and Filming Department, said.

All safety protocols instituted by San Diego County public health officials will be in effect and masks must be worn by everyone in attendance. People must stay in their cars and no pedestrians, bicyclists or scooter riders will be allowed to participate in order to protect the health and safety of all participants, the city said.

Read more about the event here.