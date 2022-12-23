SAN DIEGO — An annual home brewing conference and competition is coming to America’s Finest City this summer, the San Diego Brewers Guild announced last week.

Town and Country Resort in Mission Valley has officially been selected as the site for the 2023 Homebrew Con, which features more than 2,000 amateur and pro brewers.

The event, set to take place from June 22 to 24, will host an array of homebrewers along with cider, mead and fermentation experts, said event coordinators.

“I am excited with a capital ‘E’ that the ‘Capital of Craft’ will be the host of the next Homebrew Con,” said San Diego Brewers Guild Executive Director Paige McWey Acers. “This event is quite special for both professionals and amateurs within the industry. It nourishes and helps everyone flourish.”

Attendees can expect to hear from speakers from the craft beer industry throughout the US. According to the guild, the three-day conference will highlight brew styles, brewing processes, homebrewing culture and more.

For those hoping to get their homebrews sipped and commended, the event said there will be regional judging cites, including one here in San Diego, that will determine which brews advance to the competition.

Registration dates are fast approaching and the guild has directed brewers here for more information on how to sign up.

Meanwhile, conference attendees must be members of the American Homebrewers Association. Membership information can be found here.

This will be the third time Homebrew Con returns to San Diego, according to the Brewers Guild, with the last event occurring in 2015.