San Diego to delay enforcement of parking rules until September

SAN DIEGO – San Diego city officials will delay reinforcement of all of its parking regulations until Sept. 1, a decision made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Friday.

The city only has been doing limited enforcement actions since the pandemic broke out in mid-March, suspending tickets for vehicles violating restrictions in street sweeping areas, metered parking, time limits and yellow commercial zones.

Extending the limited enforcement of parking rules offers some relief to residents, the city said.

“We know many San Diegans are facing financial hardship during this difficult time, and the last thing we want to do is add another burden like having to pay for a parking ticket,” Mayor Faulconer said. “Delaying full parking enforcement is simply the right thing to do as we work together as a community to recover and rebound from this deadly pandemic.”

Prior to Friday’s announcement, the city had planned to resume full enforcement of parking rules starting this weekend. It began issuing warning citations to drivers in July with plans to again enforce regulations in mid-July, but extended that date to Aug. 1.

Parking enforcement in the city has been limited to holidays and Sunday regulations since March 16, according to the city.